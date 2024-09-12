Imran Khan distances himself from Gandapur's remarks against media persons

KP CM had used indecent remarks against journalists during PTI’s Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan distanced himself from the derogatory remarks used by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalists.

Talking to journalists at Adiala Jail on Thursday, Imran Khan didn’t endorse the remarks of Gandapur used against the media persons.

It merits mention here that the KP CM had used indecent remarks against the journalists during PTI’s Islamabad rally.

Later, strong protest was launched by the media persons against CM Gandapur as the journalists boycotted from National Assembly’s press gallery.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar and opposition leader Omar Ayub also tendered apology to journalists over the remarks of Gandapur.