Governor Kundi accuses CM Gandapur of inciting May 9-like unrest

Stresses anyone distressing the constitution must face consequence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has accused Ali Amin Gandapur of inciting unrest similar to the events of May 9 during a recent rally in Islamabad.

The governor urged the federal government to take immediate action against those involved in violating the law.

He stressed that anyone distressing the constitution must face consequence, especially those responsible for the violence om May 9.

Governor Kundi also criticised the KP CM, calming his district was a hotspot for terrorism activities, and urged the KP CM to seek a vote of confidence for the provincial assembly as the law-and-order situation had deteriorated in the province.

Kundi reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always supported democracy and peaceful political process, and stressed the politicians were easy to hold accountable, but questioned when judges and military leaders would face the same level of scrutiny.