Pakistan Pakistan Clean water testing project worth $7.42 bln with the cooperation of Korea is creating ripples of change

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Ministry of Climate Change and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organised a workshop.

PM Coordinator for Climate Change and Environment Romina Khursheed Alam, Korea Ambassador to Pakistan Park Ki Jun and KICA country Director Je Ho Yeon attended the ceremony.

It was stressed to strengthen SDG 6, monitoring of water quality in Pakistan in the ceremony.

The project to water quality was operationalised in Pakistan with the cooperation of Korea in 2020 and will be concluded in 2025.

The project will play a pivotal role to mitigate the challenges of water quality. More than 60pc water resources are polluted across the country currently.

This project has been designed to promote water quality monitoring, improve reporting on it, and provide comprehensive training.

This project has witnessed great milestones as 36 labs in Punjab and 8 labs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been established. The first WASH United has been established in Islamabad in the Ministry of Environment.

Installation of equipments and tools have been ensured in the first phase and in the second phase, manpower has been trained.

Water sampling has been collected in the third phase. Water samples from Islamabad have been collected.

While, water samples from Punjab and KP are being collected. The report of water samples is expected in one month.

