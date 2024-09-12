Woman, two daughters drown in water tank in Karachi
Pakistan
Rescue has started investigation of the incident
KARACHI (Dunya News) - A woman and her two children lost their lives after drowning in a water tank in Karachi.
Rescue sources said the dead bodies had been shifted to hospital.
The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Shayla Ali Nawaz, 5-year-old Yusra and 3-year-old Rohab.
Rescue personnel said the matter was being investigated.
Earlier, truck and car collision in Karachi’s Defence Phase 8 Saba Avenue left a person dead.
According to rescue sources, some people were injured in the accident.
The deceased and injured were shifted to hospital.