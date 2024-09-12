In-focus

Woman, two daughters drown in water tank in Karachi

Pakistan

Rescue has started investigation of the incident

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A woman and her two children lost their lives after drowning in a water tank in Karachi. 

Rescue sources said the dead bodies had been shifted to hospital. 

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Shayla Ali Nawaz, 5-year-old Yusra and 3-year-old Rohab. 

Rescue personnel said the matter was being investigated. 

Earlier, truck and car collision in Karachi’s Defence Phase 8 Saba Avenue left a person dead. 

According to rescue sources, some people were injured in the accident.

The deceased and injured were shifted to hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

