PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 09:43:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled for today (Thursday).

The meeting would assess the country's economic and political situation and would ratify decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

It is important to note that this meeting was originally planned for yesterday but was postponed due to the Prime Minister's busy schedule.