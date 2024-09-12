Pakistani Ambassador meets UN General Assembly President in New York

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani Ambassador meets UN General Assembly President in New York

The meeting in New York and focused on matters related to the General Assembly session.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 09:31:43 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, met with the President of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting took place at the UN Headquarters in New York and focused on matters related to the General Assembly session.

During the meeting, Munir Akram congratulated Flimon Yang on his appointment as President of the 79th session of the General Assembly and assured Pakistan's full support.

Akram emphasised Pakistan's commitment to playing a role in protecting global human rights at the United Nations.