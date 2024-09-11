ATC grants bail to PTI MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood

Sheikh Imtiaz is the president of PTI Lahore chapter

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood.

Sheikh Imtiaz, who is also the president of PTI Lahore chapter, was arrested in the cases related to the clashes with the police at the time of arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The PTI lawmaker has been granted bail against two surety bonds of one lac each in two cases.

ATC judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict.

Earlier, the MPA attended the sessions of Punjab Assembly on the production orders issued by the speaker.