PTI demands 'do more' from NA speaker to uphold parliament's sanctity

Pakistan Pakistan PTI demands 'do more' from NA speaker to uphold parliament's sanctity

It was unprecedented that MNAs were arrested inside the Parliament House, says Asad Qaiser

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 17:59:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday demanded ‘do more’ from the National Assembly speaker to uphold the sanctity of the parliament.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that there is no constitutional government in the country these days.

“It was unprecedented that MNAs were arrested from inside the Parliament House,” said Asad Qaiser.

On Wednesday, National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspended the sergeant-at-arms and four other security personnel over the arrest of PTI leaders inside the Parliament House.

The NA speaker suspended sergeant-at-arms Ashfaq Ashraf and four security personnel for a four-month period citing dereliction of duty.

Sadiq also constituted a fact-finding committee headed by additional secretary.

Also Read: NA speaker suspends sergeant-at-arms, four other security personnel for dereliction of duty

The Islamabad police had conducted an operation against the PTI leaders, taking into custody all PTI members who had sought refuge in the Parliament House.

Police arrested PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen on Sept 9 whereas it transgressed the parliament building and arrested PTI MNAs Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Naseemur Rehman and Shahid Ahmad Khattak on the night between Sept 9 and 10.

“The parliament was attacked on Sept 9 and constitution was also violated,” said the opposition leader Omar Ayub.

He urged the NA speaker to launch the FIR against the officials of intelligence agencies instead of police over Sept 9 fiasco in the Parliament House.

According to Ayub, the government is in panic as last two public rallies of PTI were very impressive.