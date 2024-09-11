LHC grants bail to DHA car crash accused

Victim's family blamed it was not an incident but a targeted killing

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court Wednesday granted bail to Afnan, the accused in a car accident case that occured in DHA, who killed six of a family in Lahore.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, declared the decision and ordered Afnan's release on bail.

In the accident, six family members, including two children, died after a speeding car hit them in DHA. Eyewitnesses reported that Afnan was alone in the car and was handed over to the police after the collision.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE

A bereaved family, having lost six members in an accident, had alleged that police were not cooperating with them during the investigation.

The victim's family said it was not an incident but a targeted killing. Expressing annoyance, the family said police were not cooperating with them during the investigation.

Sources said new details of the incident emerged during the investigation of the case and it was detected that Afnan, a young driver of the rashly driven vehicle, had arguments with the deceased persons before the unfortunate accident occurred.

They said starting from Y block, Afnan started to chase the vehicle in which women were also sitting.

Hasnain, the driver of the vehicle carrying the deceased, tried to avoid Afnan but to no avail. They said Afnan kept chasing and harassing the riders. In Y Block, Hasnain stopped his car and reprimanded Afnan. However, Afnan kept harassing the women and also threatened them with dire consequences.

According to sources, Afnan, in a threatening tone, warned the victim's family. They said Hasnain, along with his wife and sister, moved from the spot. After taking a round of McDonald’s Chowk, Afnan then accelerated his car and hit Hasnain’s vehicle killing all the riders on the spot.

Four people who reached the spot to rescue Afnan fled the scene seeing the enraged public.

The then caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi had directed IGP Dr Usman Anwar to incorporate anti-terrorism sections in the case.

