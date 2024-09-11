NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq floats 'Charter of Parliament' idea to end hostility

A resolution to run parliament proceedings has been approved unanimously

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has underscored the need for a ‘Charter of Parliament’ between government and opposition.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the National Assembly session today and he announced the formation of this charter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs chanted slogans and demanded the issuance of production orders for arrested PTI MNAs from Parliament after the Islamabad rally.



The Speaker stressed for unity among Parliament members for house dignity and signing of the Charter of Parliament.

He insisted that the floor was open to opposition as opposition was one third and the incumbent government was two third majority. He said, “We want opposition to talk, where will it talk if opposition will not talk here.”



Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said to opposition members that they didn’t approve of orders issued in their government in the past.

The NA speaker assured the opposition to resolve the matter of arrest of its members and he took action by suspending people involved in it.



He emphasised that house proceedings couldn’t be run by government or opposition alone.

Speaker of the upper house announced that he would constitute a committee consisting of government and opposition today.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tara tabled a motion in the house for the formation of a committee.

A resolution for the formation of a 16-member committee to run Parliament proceedings had been approved unanimously.