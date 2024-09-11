Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls for eliminating personal animosity between politicians

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional authority and maintaining responsibility within politics during a speech in the National Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that no institution, including Parliament, could function effectively without the supremacy of the constitution.

He criticised the current state of politics, stating that it has deteriorated into a source of insult rather than constructive debate.

He expressed concern that students, who are the future of the nation and were present in the assembly galleries, might be disillusioned by the current state of politics.

He urged that while political disagreements were inevitable, it was crucial to demonstrate responsibility within the legislative process.



He stressed that both the government and opposition needed to focus on their responsibilities and avoid constant criticism.

Bilawal warned that retaliatory politics, where one side responds to criticism with hostility, would only lead to mutual losses and hamper the country's progress.

Bilawal Bhutto clarified that there was no personal grudge between him and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

He stated that while Imran Khan may have created a problematic environment for opposition in his tenure, but continuing in the same vein would only lead to further issues.

Talking about the imprisonment of Imran Khan, he urged that cases against political leaders should be dealt on merit.

He also addressed personal attacks on leaders, noting that his opposition to the government was based on policy differences, not personal grievances.

He urged that political leaders should focus on addressing merit-based issues rather than engaging in personal vendettas.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also criticised the government's economic policies and stressed the need to combat inflation.

He acknowledged ongoing political differences but emphasised the importance of tackling economic challenges through constructive dialogue and responsibility.