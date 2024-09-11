NA Speaker should lodge an FIR against parliament attackers: Barrister Saif

Slams ministers for being impervious to attack

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 12:24:46 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Wednesday demanded imposition of the Article 6 on those who barged into the parliament to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

In a statement, Saif slammed the federal ministers for being insensitive and remaining bigoted during this situation, adding that nothing else could be expected from those at the helm.

“We will not let the government pass illegal amendments in the Constitution. The government cried hoarse on false flag operation of May 9 but it chose to remain silent on attack on the parliament,” he deplored.

He criticised the ministers for shedding crocodile tears in the name of May 9 while urging the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to lodge an FIR against the attackers of the parliament instead of dilly-dallying the matter.

