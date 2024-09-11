Staying true to Quaid-e-Azam's principles necessary for salvation: Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Pakistan Staying true to Quaid-e-Azam's principles necessary for salvation: Mohsin Naqvi

Urges nation to emulate Jinnah’s principles as guiding light.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 10:45:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that country needed to act upon country’s founding father’s principles more than ever now.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 76th death anniversary, Naqvi said tireless struggle, unflinching courage and matchless integrity were the distinctive features of Jinnah, adding that Pakistan could never have become an independent country without the courageous leadership of Jinnah.

He stated that people living in this independent state would always remain indebted to Jinnah, stressing that following in the footsteps of Jinnah were direly needed in order to be a prosperous country.

Underscoring the need for unity, Naqvi said there was no place for any kind of religious and ethnic discrimination in the country, regretting that “we were left behind in the comity of nations as we didn’t follow his principles”.

He urged the nation to emulate Jinnah’s principles as guiding light.

