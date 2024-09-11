Lahore ATC extends interim bail of Omar, Asad in May 9 case

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore ATC extends interim bail of Omar, Asad in May 9 case

The court extended their interim bail until October 8.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 10:24:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the interim bail for opposition leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Umar, among others.

During the hearing on the Shadman Police Station arson case on May 9, the duty judge, Arshad Javed, approved the request for exemption from personal appearance for Ayub and Umar.

Their lawyers argued that Asad Umar could not attend due to illness, while Omar Ayub had other hearings in Islamabad. The court extended their interim bail until October 8.

Additionally, the ATC confirmed interim bails for 96 suspects involved in the May 9 incidents in Kasur. Judge Arshad Javed conducted the hearings related to these bails.

The suspects face cases in various police stations, including Allahabad, A Division Kasur, and Khuddiyan Kasur.