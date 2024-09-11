Hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 06:02:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, the residents of Potohar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The country continues to experience hot and dry weather as continental air prevails over most areas. However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts, leading to expectations of rain and thunderstorms in some regions.

During the past 24 hours, scattered thunderstorms were reported in Northeast Punjab, North Balochistan, and Kalam. Turbat remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 44 degrees Celsius.

