CJP's off-the-record conversation was misreported: Secretary

The CJP’s secretary Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad said CJP's off-the-record conversation was misreported.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Secretary to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa in a clarification issued on Tuesday said that the off-the-record conversation of CJP with journalists on the occasion of new judicial year was misreported, Dunya News reported.

The CJP’s secretary Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad in the clarification stated that during an event held on Monday on the occasion of beginning of news judicial year, the participants were invited for tea during which the CJP held conversation with some journalists.

Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad clarification read that journalist asked the Chief Justice about the extension of his tenure, to which he replied that several months earlier the Law Minister had come to him in his Chamber and had stated that the Government was considering making the position of the Chief Justice of Pakistan a fixed tenure post for three years.

The clarification read that the CJP informed the journalists that he told the Law Minister, that if the proposal was individual specific, and if enacted, it would not be something he would accept.

“The Senior Puisne Judge and the Attorney-General were present at this meeting. Mention was also made by the Law Minister of the Parliamentary Committee’s role which he said had been diminished, therefore, it was being considered to incorporate it, and the Judicial Commission, into one body. To which the Chief Justice replied that it was Parliament’s prerogative, however, added that he hoped that those in opposition to the Government would not be excluded. The Law Minister has since not met the Chief Justice privately nor has had any discussion with the Chief Justice regarding any such matter,” the clarification said.

It read that there was also a follow up question attributed to something said by Rana Sanaullah with reference to this subject.

“The Chief Justice replied that he had not met the said gentleman and does not know what he had said, therefore, if there are any questions they should be addressed to him directly. Questions were also put to the Chief Justice about the proposal to increase the number of Judges since the number of cases has increased, to which the Chief Justice responded that it was best if first the vacant positions were filled in.

