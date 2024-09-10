PTI to resist crackdown on party leaders: Asad Qaiser

Vowes to continue fight within constitutional boundaries

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – PTI leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said that our struggle has begun, and now we will resist against any crackdown on party leaders.

Speaking to the media, Qaiser criticised the lack of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa’s representation in the Senate and expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Balochistan.

He condemned the arrests of PTI leaders and accused authorities of violating courts by blocking Islamabad’s rally.

Qaiser vowed to continue their fight within the constitutional boundaries, demanding the release of PTI Imran Khan and leaders, while threatening street protest alongside legal action.

