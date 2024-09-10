Inappropriate language in Senate: Chairman Gilani suspends Senator Falak Naz Chitrali

Senator Naz used offensive words during Senator Vawda's speech

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 21:15:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate on Tuesday descended into a mess during Senator Vawda's speech, with Senator Falak Naz Chitrali using inappropriate language that led to her suspension for two days.

Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani ordered to expunge the offensive words spoken by Senator Naz. Senator Faisal Vawda asked for her suspension.

The chairman warned that without an apology from Naz, she would face suspension, which led to members from both the government and opposition gathering before the chairman’s dice.

The chairman suspended PTI Senator Falak Naz Chitrali for two days for using inappropriate language.

Senator Vawda's speech

It is to be recalled that Senator Vawda said in the Senate session that PTI was desperate to hold talks with the establishment behind closed doors.

The senator said no one could support the views of the PTI as they were against the interests of the country.

He also alleged the deceased journalist Arshad Sharif was victim of the PTI’s politics.

Vawda added that abusive culture in politics would not be tolerated.