PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar decries crackdown moments after being set at liberty

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar decries crackdown moments after being set at liberty

The PTI chief is also discharged from case registered in Sangjani police station

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 19:41:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan a day after he was arrested over violation of newly-implemented rules regarding public gathering in Islamabad.

The PTI chief was also discharged from a case registered against him in the Sangjani police station.

He told media that police took him into custody and interrogated about some cases. Police told him that there was no case registered against him, he said.

A day earlier, police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar outside Parliament House. Earlier, PTI's firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat was also taken into custody.

A scuffle was also witnessed between the police officials and Marwat’s guards after which one of the guards of the PTI leader was also taken into custody.

After the arrest of Marwat, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was also detained by the Islamabad police from his office.

'DARK DAY IN DEMOCRACY'

Talking to media outside the judicial complex, the PTI chairman condemned the crackdown launched against the PTI leaders following the Sept 8 public gathering in the federal capital.

He said some masked men entered Parliament House to arrest the PTI lawmakers, saying it would be remembered as a “black day in democracy”.

Khan said he and Sher Afzal Marwat came out of parliament to get arrested, adding: “Our MNAs were illegally arrested”.

He lamented over registration of cases against the PTI leaders for failing to end the rally on time, saying if it was organised in a marriage hall.

"If a party representing 70 percent of public is not given space, extremists will become stronger,” he said, adding that sanctity of the assembly was violated on Monday.

Barrister Gohar said the PTI would oppose any legislation regarding the judiciary.

NA SPEAKER TAKES NOTICE

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Speaker took notice of the recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from Parliament House.

The session of the National Assembly was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The Speaker announced that action would be taken regarding the incident of arrests. He noted that this was the third time parliament was attacked.

He emphasised that the incident could not be ignored and had sought footages of the police raid.

He stated that the matter would be taken seriously and appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the facts and footages.

