PTI making attempts to initiate backdoor talks with army: Vawda

Pakistan Pakistan PTI making attempts to initiate backdoor talks with army: Vawda

PTI making attempts behind closed doors to talk with army: Faisal Vawda

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 19:57:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was desperate to hold talks with the establishment behind closed doors.

Addressing the Senate session, the senator said no one could support the views of the PTI as they were against the interests of the country.

Read More: Army should reciprocate PTI's willingness to talk, says Imran Khan

He also alleged the deceased journalist Arshad Sharif was also victim of the PTI’s politics.

Vawda added that abusive culture in politics would not be tolerated.