PTI making attempts to initiate backdoor talks with army: Vawda

Pakistan

PTI making attempts behind closed doors to talk with army: Faisal Vawda

 ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was desperate to hold talks with the establishment behind closed doors.

Addressing the Senate session, the senator said no one could support the views of the PTI as they were against the interests of the country.

He also alleged the deceased journalist Arshad Sharif was also victim of the PTI’s politics.

Vawda added that abusive culture in politics would not be tolerated.

