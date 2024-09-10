Court adjourns 190 million-pound case till Sept 12

Defense lawyers are using delaying tactics, says NAB

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The hearing of the £190 million reference and acquittal pleas filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife in the Rawalpindi accountability court was adjourned until September 12.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in the courtroom.

However, the lead counsels for PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi, Usman Gul and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry, could not attend the hearing at Adiala Jail due to commitments at the Lahore High Court.

As a result of their absence, the cross-examination of the last witness, Mian Umar Nadeem, could not proceed. Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested adjournment of the hearing, but the NAB prosecution team opposed the delay.

The anti-graft body's prosecutor argued that the defense lawyers were using delaying tactics, stating that they had already been given 16 opportunities to cross-examine the last witness. He further mentioned that 12 lawyer representations had been submitted in this reference, and Barristers Ali Zafar and Faisal Chaudhry were present and could proceed with the cross-examination of the last witness.

Faisal Chaudhry pleaded with the court to grant them one more opportunity, assuring that if the lead counsel was unavailable at the next hearing, they would proceed with the cross-examination themselves.

The court hearing both sides, adjourned the hearing till September 12.

NAB AMENDMENT CASE

The Supreme Court on Friday restored the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill by accepting the appeals of the federal government and others.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, conducted hearing of the case and delivered verdict by a majority 5-0.

The verdict said PTI founder Imran Khan couldn’t prove that the NAB Amendment Bill was unconstitutional.

The CJP further said the NAB law did not apply to the judiciary and certain institutions or personalities, but no amendment was made in this regard. “Parliament could have enacted the legislation.”