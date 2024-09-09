NAB withdraws new Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Pakistan NAB withdraws new Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

'New Toshakhana case no longer stands after the restoration of NAB amendments'

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 17:20:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn the new Toshakhana case filed against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from the accountability court.

A hearing on the bail application was held in the new Toshakhana reference against the PTI founder and his wife on Monday.

Salman Safdar, Imran Khan’s lawyer, argued that the new Toshakhana case no longer stands after the restoration of NAB amendments, as the crime is invalid under the current law.

The NAB prosecutor stated that following the restoration of amendments, the case is no longer within NAB’s jurisdiction.

The accountability court judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, took a three-hour break before announcing the decision to transfer the new Toshakhana reference to a Special Central Court. The court also ruled that the relevant court will hear bail applications on Sept 10.

Recently, Imran Khan had sought relief in the 190 million-pound case, using the Supreme Court's decision on NAB amendments as grounds for acquittal.