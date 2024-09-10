ATC reserves decision on Shoaib Shaheen's physical remand

Shaheen, others accused of attacking police during Sunday's event

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:39:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict on physical remand of PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen in the case of alleged attack on police.

Shoaib Shaheen and others were produced before court a day after they were arrested under terrorism provisions for attacking police and pelting officials with stones.

Police sought 15-day physical remand of Shaheen.

However, the court reserved the verdict after listening to the arguments of both sides.

It should be noted that the Islamabad police on Monday arrested PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen for violating the SOPs after the rally on Sunday.



