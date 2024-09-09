PTI to face potential legal action for failing to end rally on time

The PTI was granted permission for the rally from 4 PM to 7 PM, but they ended it at 9:45 PM.

Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 10:08:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has landed in trouble after its rally in Islamabad.

The party failed to conclude the rally within the designated time, which may now lead to legal action against them.

The District Magistrate has issued a notice to PTI Islamabad President Amir Masood and instructed the police and district administration to take strict action against those violating the rules.

The Inspector General of Islamabad stated that legal proceedings would be initiated against the rally organisers, citing the new regulations for protests in Islamabad. He reiterated that the law would take its course regarding PTI's rally.

