Aimal Wali assures Mohsin Naqvi of full support in fight against terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan Aimal Wali assures Mohsin Naqvi of full support in fight against terrorism

Matters related to mutual interest and overall situation of country were discussed during meeting

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:23:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Matters related to mutual interest and overall situation of country were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said the national narrative against terrorism is a voice of Pakistan. He condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

The interior minister paid glowing tribute to martyrs of ANP, who embraced martyrdom in war against terror. He asked everyone to stand united to fight terrorism. Time has come to rise above the political and partisan differences and to purge Pakistan of terrorist groups, he added.

The minister reaffirmed government's commitment of eliminating terrorists with the support of public.

On this occasion, Aimal Wali Khan assured ANP's full support to counter terrorism. The two sides also discussed measures to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.