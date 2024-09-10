National Assembly Speaker takes notice of PTI leaders' arrests from parliament house

He emphasised that the incident could not be ignored and has requested all footage of the event.

Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 13:44:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly Speaker has taken notice of the recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from the Parliament House.

The session of the National Assembly was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The Speaker announced that action would be taken regarding the incident from the previous night. He noted that this was the third time the Parliament was attacked.



He stated that the matter would be taken seriously and appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the facts and footage.