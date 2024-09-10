LHC reinstates Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

The bench suspended the decision of Justice Asim Hafeez on the application of the federal government

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday reinstated in-service army officer, Lieutenant General Munir Afsar, as NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) chairman.

The bench suspended the decision of Justice Asim Hafeez, who ordered the NADRA chairman’s removal, on the application of the federal government .

Justice Hafeez removed the NADRA chief on the petition of a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who contended that the caretaker government appointed an in-service army officer as NADRA chairman by amending the NADRA Act.

The petitioner argued that the caretaker government was not mandated to take decision on permanent policy matters and requested the court to remove him from office.

It may be recalled that Lt Gen Munir Afsar was appointed NADRA chairman in October 2023.

