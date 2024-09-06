LHC orders removal of NADRA chairman

Justice Asim Hafeez pronounced the verdict on the petition of a citizen, Ashba Kamran

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the removal of NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar from his post.

Justice Asim Hafeez pronounced the verdict on the petition of a citizen, Ashba Kamran, against the appointment of the chairman.

The petitioner contended that the caretaker government approved the appointment of a serving army officer by amending the NADRA Act. The petitioner argued that the caretaker government cannot interfere in permanent policy matters.

He requested the court to quash the NADRA Amendment Rules and annul the appointment of a serving army officer as NADRA chairman.

In October 2023, the caretaker government appointed Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar, currently posted at the General Headquarters (GHQ), as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).