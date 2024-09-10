Lawlessness reigns supreme in Islamabad: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Lawlessness reigns supreme in Islamabad: Barrister Saif

Saif vowed that “the PTI workers will continue their struggle until PTI founder is released".

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 12:55:16 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that lawlessness continued to rule in hallowed halls of the Parliament in Islamabad.

In a statement issued in the first half of the day, Saif blamed the government of being utterly undemocratic and behaving like a dictatorial regime.

“This fake government can go to any length of fascism but it will never be able to divert the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers’ attention from their mission to fight against the tyranny,” he added.

He lashed out at the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for remaining silent and not doing anything for the safety of the NA members.

Saif vowed that “the PTI workers will continue their struggle until PTI founder Imran Khan is released”.

