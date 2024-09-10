FIR registered against PTI leaders and workers for pelting stones on Islamabad police

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 12:55:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An FIR has been filed against PTI leaders and workers at the Noon Police Station following a stone-pelting incident on police personnel.

According to the police, the FIR included 11 charges, including anti-terrorism and attempted murder.

The case named over 70 leaders and workers, including Shoaib Shaheen and Amir Mughal.

The FIR stated that the accused attacked police near 26 Number Chungi, using sticks, stones, and rods to injure officers and damage official vehicles.

It also claimed that the police were threatened with death and had government property stolen.

The incident occurred on September 8 during a PTI rally in Islamabad, where clashes between PTI workers and police took place.

The rally’s participants violated the route issued for the event at 26 Number Chungi, and when the police intervened, the attendees resorted to stone-throwing.