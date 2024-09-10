KP House is a nursery of terrorists, says Azma Bokhari

Criticises KP CM of being a ringleader

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House had turned into a breeding ground for terrorists.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Bokhari said that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's tone and tenor was that of terrorists during his speech at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sangjani public gathering on Sept 8, adding that Gandapur’s anti-state was unacceptable.



“We don’t want any battle between provinces. Punjab has always played big brother’s role. We will not let KP CM house turn into a shelter for terrorists. The people running the KP house will have to clear their position,” she added.

She blamed PTI founder Imran Khan for uttering below the belt remarks about his political opponents, which she said, was followed by all PTI leaders and workers.

She ruled out any possibility for the PTI to hold a public gathering in Punjab, informing that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz would look into the matter of the PTI’s public rally herself.

