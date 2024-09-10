Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders from inside parliament

MNAs Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Owais Chatha, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan were arrested

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad police conducted an operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, taking into custody all PTI members who had sought refuge in the Parliament House.

Federal police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House. Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources indicated that prior to the arrests, the lights in the Parliament House were turned off, allowing officers to enter the premises.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were also arrested. Sher Afzal Marwat, Barrister Gohar, and Zubair Khan were apprehended while exiting the Parliament House, though Zartaj Gul managed to escape successfully.

Sources suggested that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested due to violations including not adhering to the route agreement from a rally in Sangjani, attacking Islamabad police, violating rally timings, and making anti-state speeches.

Police officials have stated that Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul would also be apprehended.

However, Ali Muhammad Khan had left the Parliament House and was not arrested by the police.