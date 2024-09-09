Sanjrani discusses political situation with Baloch leaders

Pakistan Pakistan Sanjrani discusses political situation with Baloch leaders

The meeting was attended by the MPs hailing from PML-N, PPP, ANP, NP and BAP

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 17:25:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani hosted key leaders of Balochistan at his residence to discuss the political situation of the province.

The meeting was attended by the parliamentarians hailing from PML-N, PPP, ANP, NP and BAP.

Different issues of Balochistan including the ongoing political situation came under discussion.

Also Read: Akhtar Mengal resigns from National Assembly

The political situation of Balochistan remained volatile during last few days as veteran Baloch leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal resigned from his National Assembly seat.

In his statement, Sardar Akhtar Mengal had expressed frustration, saying, "I am announcing my resignation. I am unable to do anything for my people. There is a lack of interest in the issues of Balochistan, and whenever we discuss these issues, they are blacked out."