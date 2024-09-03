Akhtar Mengal resigns from National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal has announced his resignation from the National Assembly.

In his statement, Sardar Akhtar Mengal expressed frustration, saying, "I am announcing my resignation today. I was unable to do anything for my people. There is a lack of interest in the issues of Balochistan, and whenever we discuss these issues, they are blacked out."

Mengal criticised the current political system, stating that it would be better to open a small business rather than to continue a role where the assembly does not listen to their voice.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-256 Khuzdar.