Sale of universities' land in KP kicks off

Pakistan Pakistan Sale of universities' land in KP kicks off

Mussadaq Abbasi has been appointed as chairman of the committee

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 12:45:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The process of selling universities’ land in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been officially kicked off.

According to documents, the ministerial committee comprising of 12 member of government has completed its home work.

Anti-Corruption Department Special Assistant Mussadaq Abbasi had been appointed as chairman of the committee.

Ministers for health, education, food Mardan commissioner and others had been included in the committee. The committee also consisted of secretaries of various departments and vice chancellors of various universities.

Ministerial Committee chairman had given deadline of two weeks to advocate general to devise proposed law.

The advocate general would give recommendations on sale and lease of universities’ land. The privacy of universities would be intact while making recommendations.

Meanwhile, Mardan administration had again done the measurements of Bacha Khan Educational Complex. The identification of additional land was done during measurements with the assistance of revenue officers.

MIT Mardan had opposed to sell its land as selling land would affect its master plan. However, the committee chairman had directed to reconsider the decision on the matter of MIT Mardan.

It is pertinent to note that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had opposed the decision of selling universities' land.



