Shehbaz Sharif to host dinner for coalition members, sends invitation to JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has yet to decide on its participation.

Mon, 09 Sep 2024 12:12:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited members of coalition parties to a dinner tonight.

Sources revealed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has also been extended an invitation, though the party has yet to decide on its participation.

During the dinner, Prime Minister Sharif plans to discuss the country’s economic situation and upcoming legislation with the attendees.

The government was considering to introduce a constitutional reform package, which included increasing the number of judges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members of the National Assembly and Senate have been summoned to the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace) by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP parliamentary meeting is scheduled to take place at 8 PM tonight.