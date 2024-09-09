Fake government making legislations to get NRO for itself, asserts Barrister Gohar

PTI will oppose the legislations in judiciary

Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 09:25:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar claimed that the fake government was making legislation to get NRO for itself.

Addressing a PTI rally in Islamabad on Sunday, he criticised the legislation on judicial matters and he stressed that PTI would oppose the legislation pertaining to judiciary, increase in strength of the Supreme Court judges and extension of the Chief Justice of Pakistan office tenure.

Barrister Gohar insisted that PTI founder Imran Khan would be released from jail soon.

He boasted of the victory of Islamabad rally for participants’ determination and spirit for Imran Khan despite closure of roads with containers.

The PTI chairman berated the incumbent government saying, the fake government of Form-47 made legislation in nights and now the time of granting NRO had been ended.

“Imran Khan is a reality and they have to accept the fact,” he emphasised.

PTI TO HOLD RALLY IN LAHORE

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that his party would hold a public gathering in Lahore come what may.

He made this remarks in front of a charged crowd in Sangjani, Islamabad. Gandapur stated that the PTI would hold a public rally in Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore even if the Punjab government denied a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC).

“If Imran Khan is not released within two weeks, then we will set him free ourselves from the prison. The lawyers have told that all cases against Imran Khan have ended now. If he is not allowed to be free within one to two weeks legally, then we will do it ourselves,” Gandapur warned.

