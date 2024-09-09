PTI failed to mobilize people for Islamabad's public meeting: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that the people have rejected PTI narrative of anarchy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to mobilize people for the public meeting on the outskirts of Islamabad on Sunday because commoners rejected their narrative of anarchy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he claimed that Pakistani citizens, particularly those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, had rejected the PTI’s “Jalsa”.

PTI managed to gather a few thousand people even after using all the government resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said that the speeches in the public meeting were provoking the people for anarchy, especially Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s speech, which was the planning of another 9 May.

Considering such violent speeches and PTI’s past conduct, it was the responsibility of the government to take security measures in Islamabad, he added.

