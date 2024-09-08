Khawaja Asif denounces PTI founder's silence on Israel

PTI founder is a project of Zionists: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that PTI founder Imran Khan is enjoying the backing of Israel for decades.

He said that PTI founder is a project of Zionists.

In his statement issued on Sunday, the senior PML-N leader said that Israeli media is writing in favour of the PTI founder and they have politically adopted him.

“The PTI founder had supported a Jew instead of a Muslim during the elections held in London,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said on the one hand, Israel is committing brutalities in Gaza, while on the other, PTI founder has never condemned Israel openly.

Khawaja Asif criticised the PTI founder for failing to openly condemn Israel, despite Israel's ongoing brutalities in Gaza.

The defence minister also pointed out that Israel views Pakistan as a threat, given that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world and has not recognised Israel since 1947.