Those who criticised NAB Amendment Law are now seeking relief from it: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Says Imran Khan will not granted NRO

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 16:04:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had berated her political opponent Imran Khan.

She gave a response on the filing of an acquittal application by Imran Khan in 190 million pounds reference and seeking relief from new NAB law.



She stressed that those attacking the state by planning would not provide any relief and they would be held accountable whether they hold public gatherings, and whine. They would not get NRO, she insisted.

PML-N leader Imran Khan, who labelled the NAB Law a ‘law for thieves’, had now filed for relief under this law.

She highlighted that this person wanted to escape through NRO who maligned others and was watch, Toshakhana thief and culprit of 190 million pounds.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Imran Khan begged for NRO daily but didn’t seek apology.

PML-N recalled that they faced an ordeal and became the victim of his revenge but never begged for NRO, even they appeared in courts and remained in prisons.