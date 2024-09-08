Eight hospitalised in Khairpur after consuming poisonous food

The affected were taken to Civil Hospital Khairpur in an unconscious state.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - Eight individuals have been hospitalised in Khairpur after consuming poisonous food.

The incident occurred in the village of Babarlu, where a family fell ill after their evening meal.

The affected included women and children, who were taken to Civil Hospital Khairpur in an unconscious state.

According to relatives, the family had consumed chickpeas and bread for dinner, which led to severe food poisoning. Symptoms included vomiting and loss of consciousness.

Doctors reported that treatment was underway, and toxic substances have been removed from their stomachs.

The patients are expected to regain consciousness soon.