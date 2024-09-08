Ministry of Interior refuses to give clarification on mobile, internet outage during general election

Services are suspended in the wake of national security matter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Interior has refused to give clarification on the matter pertaining to internet and mobile service outages during the general election on February 8.

The Ministry of Interior stated that considering national security, information and reasons couldn’t be disclosed declaring the matter classified under Right to Information Act,

The Pakistan Information Commission has also granted exemptions to the Ministry of Information for revealing information on the matter.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) responds that the Ministry of Interior issues directives on the order of the federal government.

The PTA is bound to follow and implement those directives.

