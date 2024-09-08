Roads barricaded with containers as PTI set for power show in capital

Party stalwarts reviewed arrangements at Sangjani rally venue

Topline KP govt is accused of using state machinery for the public rally

Containers installed at Khanna Bridge Expressway, Murree Road, Faizabad

The PTI Sindh caravan was stopped near Qazi Ahmed Road, says PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI is all set for power show in the capital on Sunday (today) as it has completed almost all its arrangements to hold a mammoth rally, with the party leaders late night visited the venue and showed satisfaction over the rally preparations.

A central stage was set up on containers at Sangjani. PTI chairman Gohar Ayub, Opposition leader Umer Ayub and other party stalwarts reviewed the arrangements.

On the other hand, routes entering Islamabad have been blocked by installing containers and barricades. With the closure of Khonda Bridge on Express Highway, motorists were facing great difficulties to reach their destination as long lines of vehicles could be seen on roads.

USE OF STATE MACHINERY

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is accused of using state machinery for the PTI rally in Islamabad. Dozens of Rescue 1122 vehicles have reached Swabi.

Rescue 1122 fire vehicles and ambulances were present in Swabi. Rescue 1122 DG has instructed his personnel to attend the rally with at least two vehicles from each district.

Dozens of emergency rescue personnel have been instructed to go to Islamabad with vehicles; ambulances have been dispatched along with convoys of members of National and provincial assemblies coming from the northern and southern districts.

PTI SINDH CARAVAN STOPPED

The PTI Sindh caravan was stopped near Qazi Ahmed Road. The road has been blocked for several hours due to the party caravan.

The administration has blamed that the road was blocked by the PTI workers on Qazi Ahmed on the pretext of holding a rally in favour of Palestine.

On the other hand, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “It seems that they want to create a clash by planting a protest on Qazi Ahmad

“We do not want to a clash. We are going to participate in rally in Islamabad.

“Sindh is not the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. It is remnants of Zia-ul-Haq.

Islamabad Jalsa will be a historic meeting.”

ROADS BLOCKED

It has been reported that many roads have been blocked entering Islamabad by placing barricades and containers.

Singjani Bridge, Margalla roads were blocked with containers.

Due to the closure of the entry points, people were suffering from inconveniences in reaching their destinations.

GT Road was closed for traffic from both sides by placing containers at Sangjani, while the entrances to Islamabad were closed at Motorway No. 26 Chongi.

Apart from this, containers have been installed at the Khanna bridge of Expressway, while Murree Road has been closed by placing containers at Faizabad.

On the other hand, the routes coming from Rawat T Chowk to Rawalpindi were blocked by placing containers while the Faizabad interchange was completely sealed.

Meanwhile, the containers were delivered to the Attock Khurd police check post on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.