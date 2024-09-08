Struggle for rights should be within Constitution: Fazl

Says no compromise on country’s security, safety

Topline Addresses Golden Jubilee Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference at Minar-e-Pakistan; We neither accepted the results of 2018 elections nor of 2023

Sees no state writ in Balochistan, says militants strengthening in KP; there should be no talk of breaking the country

Recognising Israel out of question; rulers pressing seminaries

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said there is no bargaining and compromise on the security of the country; those who want to hold protests for their rights, their struggle should be within the Constitution, and there should be no talk of breaking the country.

The JUI-F emir was addressing Golden Jubilee Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference at Minar-e-Pakistan here on Saturday night.

“Militants are strengthening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). There is no state writ in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“It is the right of everyone to hold protests for their rights. Everyone has a right to talk about their rights, but there should be no talk for breaking the country.

“Their struggle should be within the Constitution. There is no bargaining and compromise on the safety and security of the country,” Fazlur Rehman said.

We neither accepted the results of 2018 elections nor of 2023. We believe present assemblies have lost their significance due to massive rigging the elections.

“Now there is no importance of the parliament, but there is the importance of the masses.

Hamas Mujahedeen came forward for the liberation of Palestine. The existence of Israel could not be accepted.

“Many people in the country argue in favour of recognising Israel. It could not happen. Quaid –i-Azam had clear view about Israel. He had labelled Israel an illegitimate child of Britain, JFU chief said.

He said the US could not be the pioneer of human rights; it had blood of people of Libya, Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan.

The religious leader said all schools of thought are agreed against interest-based economy in the country, adding the rulers were pressuring the seminaries on the behest of international forces.