Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces eliminate two terrorists in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Sanitisation operation is underway to neutralise any other terrorist present in the area

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 21:46:29 PKT

KALAT (Web Desk) - Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation carried out by security forces in Kalat district of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists' location while also recovering weapons, ammunition and explosives from them.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent civilians in the area.

Also Read: Security forces kill four terrorists, foil attack on FC headquarters in Mohmand

Sanitisation operation is underway to neutralise any other terrorist present in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.