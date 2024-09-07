Hafiz Naeem demands removal of taxes from electricity bills

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for the removal of taxes from electricity bills.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Rehman demanded that the 36 types of taxes imposed on electricity bills be abolished.

He criticised the Punjab government's relief of Rs14 as insufficient. On the other hand, he argued that such relief should be implemented nationwide.

Rehman also mentioned that the recent shutter-down strike organized by his party was successful. He further said that they planned to hold more strikes and seek legal remedies if necessary.

Additionally, he claimed that the ongoing terrorism in the country had links to India and the United States.