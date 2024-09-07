Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain aims to lower political tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain aims to lower political tensions

The discussions focused on the current political situation in the country.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 11:48:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, has volunteered to reduce political tensions.

In this regard, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain held important meetings in Islamabad with the heads of political parties, members of parliament, senior journalists, and government officials.

Shujaat Hussain met with former President Wasim Sajjad, Mushahid Hussain Syed, and Mohammad Ali Durrani. He was accompanied by former Federal Minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and party spokesperson Mustafa Malik.

The discussions focused on the current political situation in the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also extended his condolences and offered prayers for the mother of senior journalist Amir Ilyas Rana and the brother of Mohsin Baig, who passed away recently.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain emphasised that politicians must set aside personal interests and biases in favor of national interests.

He urged national leaders to step forward for political and economic stability.

He noted that members of parliament also have a responsibility to develop a national agenda to address issues.