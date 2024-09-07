Karachi expects light drizzle with sea breeze

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The weather in Karachi has become pleasant due to partly to fully cloudy skies.

According to the Meteorological Department, there was a chance of light drizzle during the night and morning hours.

Weather forecasters reported that the minimum temperature in the city has been recorded at 27°C, while the maximum temperature was expected to rise to between 30°C and 32°C during the day.

The Meteorological Department noted that sea breezes have resumed, with winds blowing from the southwest at a speed of 11 km/h, and humidity levels recorded at 85%.