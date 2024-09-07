Maryam, Mohsin commend valour of Pakistan Air Force officers defending motherland

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam, Mohsin commend valour of Pakistan Air Force officers defending motherland

September 7, 1965 is the bright chapter of Air Force history

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 11:03:12 PKT

LAHORE, ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stated that September 7, 1965 was the bright chapter of Pakistan Air Force’s history.

She paid tribute to Air Force officers and regarded it a day to acknowledge the professional capabilities and sacrifices.

She highlighted that Pilot M. M Alam made the record by destroying five Indian aircrafts in one minute and Rashid Minhas Shaheed made the history of valour, courage and honour.

The Punjab CM asserted that the exemplary role of the Pakistan Air Force would be written in golden words and the nation was proud of the courage and professional abilities of the Air Force.



The Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force officers for defending aerial territory and crushing nefarious goals of the enemy amid limited resources.

He hailed the remarkable victory of M.M Alam by setting a record of courage.

Interior minister commended the courage and spirit of Pakistan Air Force officers for defending the motherland. He stressed to keep the golden chapter of Pakistan Air Force alive.