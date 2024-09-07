In-focus

Fawad Chaudhry gets extension in interim bail from ATC

ATC approved the one-day attendance exemption request and extended the interim bail until October 5.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted a one-day attendance relief request for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases of May 9 events.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed of the ATC heard the request for interim bail.

During the proceedings, Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer, Zafar Iqbal, submitted a request for attendance relief, citing health issues as the reason.

The petitioner requested the court to grant one-day attendance relief for Chaudhry.

The court approved the request and extended the interim bail until October 5. 

